Frederick Community Action Agency opens COVID-19 testing site

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) –There’s a new testing site in the City of Frederick.
The Fredrick Community Action Agency (FCAA), which supports low-income families and those experiencing homelessness, has set up a COVID-19 testing tent outside their location on West All Saints Street.
According to officials, to qualify for testing, patients must meet the following criteria:
- Fever
- Cough
- Chills
- Muscle Pain
- Difficulty Breathing
- Sore Throat
- New Onset of Loss of Taste or Smell
- Recent Exposure to anyone known to have had COVID-19
The testing will be provided to patients at no cost.
“There is an existing health center here and we do have patients who are in need, so we felt it was important for us to meet that need,” explained acting director for the FCAA, Janet Jones, “We are seeing some individuals who are very nervous about going in and testing for fear of receiving a bill–there’s no bill at all.”
Jones says the FCAA was awarded $829,247 from the Health Resources and Services Administration to support COVID-19 related activities through their health center. About $55,000 was designated for testing.
Samples will be tested by Frederick Health Hospital and Jones says patients can expect their results in 2-3 days.
The testing site is open Monday through Friday. Appointments are preferred and can be obtained by calling 301-600-1393 or email telehealthfcaa@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
