Frederick Community Action Agency launches new food drop location

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — More families in the City of Frederick will have access to free grocery items.

The Frederick Community Action Agency (FCAA) is adding an additional food drop location at Amber Meadows Park along Amber Drive.

The new location will deliver about 100 bags of food to those in need beginning Tuesday.

The bags includes food items like cereal, pasta, fruits and vegetables. In addition, hygiene products and cleansing items are also being given away.

“We reached out to the [Neighborhood Advisory Council] in that area to see if there was a need and they indicated that yeah, there was a need. Certainly, we’re willing to take any calls that have identified any other areas that we can provide services to,” explained acting director for the FCAA, Janet Jones.

The existing food drops to Taney Village and Catoctin Manor and those in collaboration with the Asian American Center of Frederick and the Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland will continue, according to a press release.

Just this week, the agency distributed about 850 bags of food and hygiene items to families across the city.

To continue on-site and mobile food distribution, the Foodbank is in need of the following supplies:

Cereal

Canned Meat

Bread

Toilet Paper

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

Spaghetti Sauce

Canned Fruit

Canned vegetables

Soup

Single-serve containers of food

Rice

Household Cleaners

Baby Items such as formula, baby food

Feminine Hygiene

Paper Items such as tissues, paper plates, napkins, paper towels

Peanut Butter

Water

Shelf-stable milk

Juice

Granola Bars

Coffee

Non-Refrigerated Fruit cups

According to a press release, a no contact donation drop-off is available at 14 E All Saints Street. Monetary donations may be contributed through Friends for Neighborhood Progress.