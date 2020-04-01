Frederick Community Action Agency health center goes virtual

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Technology is proving to be pretty helpful during this pandemic. From providing entertainment when bored to helping diagnose symptoms.

Now, the Frederick Community Action Agency’s Community Action Health Center is offering virtual visits. These visits are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p-.m. Existing patients can schedule a virtual visit with a provider by email or by calling 301-600-1393 or 301-600-1506.