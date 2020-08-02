Frederick churches collaborate on worship video

Sarah Dorrance came up with the idea for the video and said she wanted to help bring peace to the greater Frederick community.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Churches from across Frederick County collaborated and released a video this week, hoping to bring peace to people’s spirits

The video was titled, A blessing over Frederick Maryland, featuring worship leaders and pastors from over a dozen churches within the county.

“Even in the midst of that uncertainty, we wanted people to feel encouragement,” Dorrance said. “And encouragement that God is still in control and that there is a bigger picture maybe that we can’t see.”

Executive Director at the Frederick Children’s Chorus Lee Fuhr compiled the tracks from each vocalist and said she was no expert on the technical process, but her musical experience played a key role.

“it took about 40 hours to put it all together and that included listening to each track,” Fuhr said. “It does help that I’m a vocalist, so I could listen for things that I could use.”

The video has already amassed over 3,500 views on youtube and dozens of shares on social media.

Dorrence and Furhr said there are no definitive plans to create another one compilation but they open to any ideas that might present themselves.