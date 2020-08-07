Frederick Board of Aldermen passes resolution regarding equity as a fundamental value

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick Mayor and Board of Aldermen met Thursday evening to discuss several topics, including a resolution regarding equity as a fundamental value.

The resoultion follows the city’s July resolution of declaring racism as a public health emergency.

It commits the Board to a an evaluation of city documents, broader public outreach that is inclusive of diverse language and consideration of all future policies, practices, actions and decisions through the lens of equity.

“This will be another step toward stating and affirming principles and values that our community holds and that their government needs to operate by,” Alderman Ben Macshane said. “And these are the principles and values that we are holding up to guide us as we develop this city into the future.”

The resolution passed in a 4-0 vote with an adjustment made to the language to ensure the evaluations of city documents are continuous into the future.