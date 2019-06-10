Frederick authorities still investigating seven-home fire

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frederick authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that burned seven townhouses on Friday.

Over a dozen residents remain displaced from their homes at the corner of Prospect and Carrollton street. Frederick Fire Marshal Kenneth Poole confirmed that authorities are still in the investigative stages of the case. Frederick Police was not able to provide any additional details.

WDVM will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

[RELATED: Seven homes presumed a loss in Frederick fire]

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.