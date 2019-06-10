Frederick authorities still investigating seven-home fire

Frederick authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that burned seven townhouses on Friday.

Over a dozen residents remain displaced from their homes at the corner of Prospect and Carrollton street. Frederick Fire Marshal Kenneth Poole confirmed that authorities are still in the investigative stages of the case. Frederick Police was not able to provide any additional details.

WDVM will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

