Frederick Arts Council new headquarters is “historic”

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick, Maryland is a community known for its arts, and now the council that makes it possible is expanding.

The Frederick Arts Council recently purchased a historic church located at 5 E. 2nd Street, to serve as a center for public art.

Originally built as a place of worship back in 1971, this new location will also house public art projects and hold Sky Stage events during the winter. Once the space is renovated, it will complement the gallery program at 11 West Patrick, just another way to bring the community together.

As executive director, Louise Kennelly says, “It’s a separate location for arts in Frederick.”

The arts council plans to have renovations completed by April 2020. Supporters who donate in increments of $50, $100, $500 and $1000 will have their name displayed on a banner within the center.

