Frederick Arts Council Announces FY21 Community Arts Development Grant Awardees

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Arts Council has awarded Community Arts Development Grants to 18 organizations and programs in Frederick County.
The goal of this grant is to provide high-quality arts programs to the community, as local arts have been severely impacted by COVID-19.
The Maryland State Arts Council and Frederick County supported the grants to support their important work.
For more information, visit their website.
