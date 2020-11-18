Frederick Arts Council Announces FY21 Community Arts Development Grant Awardees

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Arts Council has awarded Community Arts Development Grants to 18 organizations and programs in Frederick County.

The goal of this grant is to provide high-quality arts programs to the community, as local arts have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

The Maryland State Arts Council and Frederick County supported the grants to support their important work. 

