Frederick animal shelter in need of donations

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — More pet owners have turned to the Frederick County Animal Shelter’s food bank and that means more supplies are needed.

The animal shelter is asking for donations of unopened cat and dog food and towels to make kennels more comfortable.

“I think the last time we needed towels was back in February, so its been quite a few months,” explained Director of Frederick County Animal Control, Linda Shea, “We use them to line cages and bedding.”

While the facility remains closed amid the pandemic, about 20 animals continue to be cared for by staff. Officials add the animal food bank has also kept it’s doors open for pet owners in need of supplies.

“We have seen a little increase in people that have needed pet food and that continues through this morning,” Shea said, “I got a text from somebody that’s been laid off and they’re going to need some special cat food. That has been ongoing and we’re trying to do it safely.”

Shea asks that donors to call the animal shelter before dropping off those much-needed supplies, and to do so while wearing a face covering.

For more information, visit the Frederick County website.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM