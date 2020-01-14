Frederick accelerator program looking for its next bright idea

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Have a business idea and need help cultivating it? Look no further than the Edge!

FITCI also known as the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc., has been supporting business owners in the community for 15 years.

They handle everything from coaching and advice on business models to value proposition. All the tools you need for start-up businesses to succeed are all in one place.

“When you’re an entrepreneur, you have a lot of ideas,” said Gary, an Edge graduate. “I think, sometimes it’s very helpful to have a structure with things that you do. So with the program, we have 12 weeks, and we focused on different things each of the weeks, and that structure really helps you become more successful.”

The Edge program is a 12-week-long program focused on helping entrepreneurs scale their business. Entrepreneurs aside, this program also helps the community.

“The community in general really does grow and really does thrive when we’ve got growing and thriving businesses,” said CEO Kathie Callahan Brady. “It keeps up with technology, so it keeps the community in my mind really sharp. It means we don’t stagnate at all and we’ve got a new life and new energy that’s coming into it. Business is good.”

To apply to the program, click here.

