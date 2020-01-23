FPD reminds the public to be careful of counterfeit oxycodone tablets

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Be careful of counterfeit oxycodone tablets. That’s the public service announcement the Frederick Police Department is issuing.

Since the beginning of January, the Frederick Police Department has responded to 3 non-fatal opioid overdoses. Police say these counterfeit pills may contain fentanyl.

It’s dangerous because people may think they are taking oxycodone, but instead they are getting a higher concentration of an opiate.

If you need help, you can always contact the Frederick County Health Department.

