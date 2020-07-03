Fourth of July and pets: Animal control director gives tips on how to keep them safe

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, animal advocates are reminding you to pay special attention to your pets.

When celebrating outdoors, the Frederick County Animal Shelter reminds you that too much sun or heat can be harmful for animals. While they are outside, make sure there’s plenty of shady spots and access to water.

As tempting as the food spread might be, officials warn you and your guests not to feed your pets any food scraps.

And when it comes time for fireworks, officials advise you to leave pets at home and consider putting them in a safe space or crate to avoid startling them or losing them.

“Anytime an animal is frightened, they might hunker down where they are or run off,” explained Frederick County Animal Control Director Linda Shea, “I really recommend keeping your pets indoors, making sure they’re secure either in a crate, in a room to not allow them to get lost.”

Shea adds that it’s during Independence Day that animal control officers receive a high amount of calls for lost animals. If you animal does run loose, she recommends calls animal control immediately.

And if you decide to light fireworks outside, officials remind you to pick up debris from the yard before your pet comes out to play.

For more tips, visit the American Veterinary Medical Association’s page on Fourth of July safety.

