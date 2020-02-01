Four suspects charged in connection to a Silver Spring home invasion

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County police announced Friday that they have arrested four suspects in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Thursday, January 23.

Officers responded to 400 Pershing Drive in Silver Spring after receiving multiple reports of individuals trying to break into a residence. One of the residents reported seeing suspects breaking in through a basement window.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw a vehicle driving away from the residence and noticed that the suspects had spray-painted the tag on the car black to make the car unidentifiable. Officers pulled the vehicle over and found a replica bb gun, masks, gloves, duct tape, and marijuana.

The four suspects charged are Innis Sherper, age 18, Kalvin Gomez, age 17 (mug not provided), Raie Debalkew, age 20 and Frank Kimbembe Jr. age 19.

Innis Graham Sherper

Raie Tsehaye Debalkew