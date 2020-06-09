TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested four men in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Takoma Park over the weekend.
Takoma Park police arrested Eric de Jesus Flete, Edwin de Jesus Flete, Edgar de Jesus Flete and Hector Miguel Rodriguez. On Saturday night, police responded to the 8200 block of Flower Avenue for a reported armed robbery. According to police, the victim says four males pulled up next to him and began assaulting the victim before pulling out a gun. The next day, police identified and arrested the suspects. They found two guns and the victim’s property in the suspects’ vehicle.
All suspects are from Silver Spring, Maryland and are charged with the following:
- Armed robbery
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
- First degree assault
- Conspiracy to commit first degree assault
- Second degree assault
- Theft
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- 25th annual Taste of Wheaton goes virtual
- Four suspects arrested in connection to armed robbery
- Humidity and temps on the rise for Tuesday
- COVID-19 impacts shine a spotlight on inequity in the classroom
- Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App