Four suspects arrested in connection to armed robbery

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested four men in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Takoma Park over the weekend.

Takoma Park police arrested Eric de Jesus Flete, Edwin de Jesus Flete, Edgar de Jesus Flete and Hector Miguel Rodriguez. On Saturday night, police responded to the 8200 block of Flower Avenue for a reported armed robbery. According to police, the victim says four males pulled up next to him and began assaulting the victim before pulling out a gun. The next day, police identified and arrested the suspects. They found two guns and the victim’s property in the suspects’ vehicle.

All suspects are from Silver Spring, Maryland and are charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

First degree assault

Conspiracy to commit first degree assault

Second degree assault

Theft

Possession of a loaded firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

