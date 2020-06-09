Four suspects arrested in connection to armed robbery

I-270

Police found guns and victim’s property in suspects’ vehicle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested four men in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Takoma Park over the weekend.

Takoma Park police arrested Eric de Jesus Flete, Edwin de Jesus Flete, Edgar de Jesus Flete and Hector Miguel Rodriguez. On Saturday night, police responded to the 8200 block of Flower Avenue for a reported armed robbery. According to police, the victim says four males pulled up next to him and began assaulting the victim before pulling out a gun. The next day, police identified and arrested the suspects. They found two guns and the victim’s property in the suspects’ vehicle.

All suspects are from Silver Spring, Maryland and are charged with the following:

  • Armed robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery
  • First degree assault
  • Conspiracy to commit first degree assault
  • Second degree assault
  • Theft
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories