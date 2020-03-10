Four people injured in early-morning fire

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)— Four people, including a firefighter, were transported to local hospitals after a 2-alarm apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Frederick County Fire and Rescue, it took nearly 100 firefighters about an hour to control the fire that tore through all three levels of an apartment building along Mercantile Drive.

Firefighters were called at about 12:37 a.m., with reports of people trapped in the apartments. A Rapid Intervention Dispatch was requested.

According to a release, residents were rescued from their apartments and from balconies; all were about to get out.

Two occupants were transported to Frederick Health Hospital. An additional person was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. At this time, all are in stable condition.

According to the release, one firefighter was also transported to Frederick Health, but has since been treated and released.

The fire impacted 15 apartments. Approximately 30 apartments had power and water lines shut down.

The American Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.