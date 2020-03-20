Four people from New York charged with armed robbery

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Four people from New York have been charged following an armed robbery in Thurmont, Maryland.

Andri A. Delacruzcruz, 20, from New York, NY, Angel Nestor Collazo, 20, from Bronx, NY, Noah Pablo Zayas, 38, from Bronx, NY, and Luis J. Filpo, 20, from Manhattan, NY have each charged with two counts of armed robbery; theft and second-degree assault.

Thurmont Police responded to the Verizon store on Frederick Road last Wednesday night.

According to a press release, a Hispanic woman entered the store first, followed by three Hispanic men who forced the employee at gunpoint to get on the floor. The suspects filled two suitcases with stolen items.

The employee called 911 and provided a description of the suspects and the car they drove away in.

A Frederick County deputy saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Route 15 at a high speed.

Deputies along with Pennsylvania State Police used a security tracker that the suspects stole to locate them, but they only found the abandoned car in Upper Allen Township.