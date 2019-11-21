Four juveniles charged for series of vehicle thefts

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have arrested four juveniles for a series of stolen vehicles and credit card fraud.

Among the arrests were three 13-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy, all from Silver Spring.

Police say last Thursday officers responded to the area of Montrose Road and Rockville Pike for the theft of a pickup truck. The truck was later located and pulled over by officers at the intersection of Pershing and Dale Drive in Silver Spring. Two juveniles were arrested and both were charged with auto theft. A short while later, two additional juveniles were caught driving a stolen car on Seminole Street in Silver Spring.

Police believe two of the suspects also committed theft from unlocked vehicles, as well as credit card theft and fraud. The two juveniles were transported to the Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center in Rockville where they were charged with vehicle theft, theft, and credit card fraud. Detectives are investigating whether these four juveniles are involved in any additional thefts.