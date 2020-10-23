Four Frederick organizations receive grants to help with homelessness

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Four Frederick organizations received more than half a million dollars from the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to help with homelessness.

This $548,000 grant will be used for rapid rehousing, case management, rental assistance, emergency shelters, and homelessness prevention.

The other organization who received this grant are the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, Advocates for Homeless Families, and Heartly House.