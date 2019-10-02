Forum held for City of Rockville candidates for Mayor and city council

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Rockville held its second candidate forum for the upcoming elections.

For the first time, the city’s election will use a vote-by-mail system to allow registered voters within the city limits to cast their vote through mail. Two candidates, the city of Rockville’s current mayor, Bridget Newton, and her opponent, Councilmember Virginia Onley, are both trying to get the majority vote to serve as mayor for the next four years.

“I wanted to speak a little bit about I tried to do for the town center revitalization, convening a town hall meeting we had over 400 people,” Mayor Newton stated. Onley said, “I want the voters to know that we all say affordable housing, and it’s true. Rockville does need housing affordability.”

However, Onley says Mayor Newton voted against affordable housing in the city. Both spoke to constituents about housing development, pedestrian safety and bringing more business to the area. “Our town center is walkable from a lot of our neighborhoods, and if we really made it a thriving place that is safe for pedestrians and bicyclists, it would thrive,” Mayor Newton said. Onley then said, “People complain to me about the parking all the time, and we need businesses that are going to thrive all the time.”

Also during the forum, Mayor Newton talks about safety, and Councilmember Onley talks about diversity. “What we need to do, road diets, the ULI report came out recently, and they suggested road diets on two of our mains city streets. I would add a third,” the current mayor stated. “My leadership will take the city into a more inclusiveness and diverse city,” Onley promised.

The city of Rockville is expected to see an increase in voters since vote-by-mail is now in place. Residents, here, will be the first in Maryland to be able to mail in their ballots starting next week.

The next candidate forum will be held on October 15th, at the Twinbrook Community Recreation Center from 6 PM to 8 PM. Voters can cast their ballot in person at City Hall on Election Day.