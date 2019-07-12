Fort Detrick welcomes new garrison commander

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Dozens of people gathered at the Fort Detrick auditorium in Frederick to witness the change of command from outgoing commander Colonel Scott Halter to incoming commander Colonel Dexter Nunnally.

“It’s been a wonderful experience in part of this great Frederick community, it’s amazing. I don’t think I’ve accomplished anything but the garrison workforce has done a tremendous amount of work every day to serve the people that live, work and raise their families here on Fort Detrick,” said Col Scott Halter.

After two years in the position, Halter is handing off the responsibility of the installation’s day-to-day functions like infrastructure, security and child care, and the welfare of the more than 500 members of the garrison.

The change of command is a more than 200-year old tradition in the army and now falls onto Col Nunnally.

“I’m a United States Army Signal Corps Officer of 26 years. I entered the army in 1990 as an enlisted soldier,” explained Col Dexter Nunnally.

Nunnally explained command positions are board-appointed and he stood out amongst a crowd of army members.

“I had to compete with about 200 other colonels. Fort Detrick was my number one choice for garrison command. So when I was picked for this, I was pretty ecstatic,” said Nunnally.

Since December of 2018, Nunnally has been working with halter to transition into the position.

Already he has a list of focus areas.

“Housing is one of the biggest issues army-wide, DOD-wide, actually. The other area that I’m really interested in, being a father myself, of course our child development centers; ensuring that they have what they need so the children are taken care of as well,” Nunnally said.

Col Halter’s next assignment is with the IMCOM Sustainment.