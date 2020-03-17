Fort Detrick officials address local concerns over COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) at Fort Detrick held a virtual town hall to address local concerns over COVID-19.

Top officials from Fort Detrick led the town hall and answered questions off of Facebook in regards to how the fort is handling the coronavirus. New measures taken include pre-screening visitors, reducing operations to essential personnel and prioritizing a task force to focus on prevention, detection, and treatment of the virus.

“Everything ranging from validating testing kits, and assay development for the COVID-19 response, to doing some early vaccine work, and looking at therapeutics,” said USAMRIID Commander Darrin Cox.

Fort Detrick officials are also canceling non-essential, in-person meetings and activities until further notice.