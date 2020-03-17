Fort Detrick officials address local concerns over COVID-19

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) at Fort Detrick held a virtual town hall to address local concerns over COVID-19.

Top officials from Fort Detrick led the town hall and answered questions off of Facebook in regards to how the fort is handling the coronavirus. New measures taken include pre-screening visitors, reducing operations to essential personnel and prioritizing a task force to focus on prevention, detection, and treatment of the virus.

“Everything ranging from validating testing kits, and assay development for the COVID-19 response, to doing some early vaccine work, and looking at therapeutics,” said USAMRIID Commander Darrin Cox.

Fort Detrick officials are also canceling non-essential, in-person meetings and activities until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories