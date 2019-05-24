Fort Detrick hosts Stop the Bleed training

Dozens of people gathered on the base of Fort Detrick in Frederick to arm themselves with the skills to act when emergencies strike and someone is injured and bleeding.

“When you have that moment and you look and you go ‘Wow that’s a lot of bleeding,’ we want you to go ahead and act to stop that bleeding,” explained medical trainer Joseph Ogershok.

Officials say the Stop the Bleed campaign was developed at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Material Command and launched at the White House in a presidential proclamation in 2015.

“This was a result of different shootings, particularly the Sandy Hook shooting. They determined that you could save a number of lives had people stopped the bleeding on a number of the victims,” Ogershok said.

Every day people were walked through the first lines of defense in stopping traumatic bleeding, like the use of a tourniquet.

“I’ve never seen a tourniquet before, let alone playing with one. This is information that you just don’t naturally know. I may know that I should tie people’s injured limb up, but I wouldn’t know the details,” explained Tian Wang. Wang works at the base as a health science program manager.

Soldiers also walked through how to pack a wound for those areas of the body, like the neck and groin area, where tourniquets aren’t the best choice.

“We’re taking the gauze and trying to put it right on top of the blood vessel, so we stop the flow from the blood vessel below that point; by doing that we keep as much blood in the body as possible,” Ogershok explained.

“After today I do feel better prepared to respond to emergency situations. And I will be able to tell others what I learned and maybe get more people to be interested,” Wang said.