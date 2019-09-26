Former Trinity School favored as new Frederick Police headquarters

While no formal vote has been taken, a majority of alderman favor the 10-acre site

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Could the former Trinity School in Frederick become the new police headquarters? A majority of city officials think so.

On Wednesday, the City of Frederick Board of Alderman and Frederick’s mayor gathered to hear from Chief of Police Ed Hargis and consultants with Dewberry Engineers.

Out of the three top choices for a new police HQ site, a majority of the Alderman think the 10-acre property along New Design Road is the front-runner.

“It serves proximity to downtown, it has proximity to other important areas in the city, the city owns the property, it allows us to control for costs. It’s a great place to move forward,” explained Alderman Ben MacShane.

Aldermen Roger Wilson and Derek Shackleford also currently back the site.

The assessment considered a 70,000 sq. ft. facility would be needed by the year 2037, but police indicate that only about 50,000 sq. ft. facility would be needed now to accommodate the department.

“The most important thing that we need to do is to provide the most immediate services necessary. If we have the funds to do some more that’d be great but dollars are limited,” MacShane said.

Alderman Donna Kuzemchak has her reservations about the favored site.

“Why would we have, just as a statement to the community, why would we have a headquarters on the most distant part of town? Access to and from the property is also of concern to me,”

There are two other sites in the running, one located on Monocracy Boulevard and the other on east and East 5th Street.

Kuzemchak favors these two sites, she says, because they are more centrally located within the city. Being present within the community is one her biggest priorities for the headquarters.

“In my mind the one at East Street was the best, unfortunately, it’s more expensive to build on that site,” Kuzemchak admitted.

The city will take 30 to 60 more days to further review the sites.

All Aldermen agree a new site must be chosen soon.

The current Frederick Police Department headquarters spans 26,000 sq. ft. among office space next to the county courthouse and satellite offices.