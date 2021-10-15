Former public school teacher & political candidate sentenced to 8 years for child sex abuse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Circuit Court sentenced former MCPS teacher and former congressional candidate, Maxwell Bero, to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing minors.

Bero was a former Democratic candidate who ran for Maryland’s sixth congressional district race against Congressman David Trone. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 2 students while was a teacher at Col. E. Brooke lee Middle School in Silver Spring.

After Bero is released, he will be on supervised probation for 5 more years. He must also be on the sex offender registry for life.

