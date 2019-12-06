Former Mayor of Frederick dies at 92

Photo via Legacy.com

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick announced the death of former mayor Paul Gordon on Friday. He was 92.

He served as Frederick’s mayor from 1990 to 1994.

“Though his loss shakes us, we are fortified by his priceless contributions and commitment to our community. His legacy will live on eternally in The City of Frederick, as will our everlasting gratitude for it,” said current Mayor Michael O’Connor in a statement.

Flags will fly at half-staff in the City of Frederick until Gordon is interned.

