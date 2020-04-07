Former hospital to be used for Non-COVID-19 patients

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A hospital in Montgomery County that recently closed its doors will now be reopening for non-COVID-19 patients.

Washington Adventist Hospital was once in Takoma Park, but moved to the Adventist Healthcare Medical Center in White Oak. The building is currently an urgent care center. A new plan to expand capacity at both the hospital in White Oak and at the Takoma Park campus is in place due to a shortage of beds. A total of 63 beds will be converted for patients who are stable. Those patients will be transferred from White Oak to Takoma Park on April 13.