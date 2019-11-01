Former Frederick pediatrician found guilty on assault, sexual offense charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Ernesto Torres, a pediatrician practicing in Frederick, Maryland, was found guilty Friday of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense. He was found not guilty of second-degree rape, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office for Frederick County, Maryland.

Closing arguments for the trial were made on Thursday. Torres was first arrested in May 2019 after an investigation into assault and rape allegations began on April 26 this year. According to police, the victim, an 18-year-old woman who was a former longtime patient, came forward with her parents with allegations that Torres attacked her in an examination room at his practice.

In response to the verdict, State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said he respectfully disagrees.

“The judge just got this one wrong. There is no way that someone in a position of trust, who uses that position to violate and molest their patient, did not force themselves upon them. It was force of a different kind, but force nonetheless,” Smith said.

According to his website, Torres had his practice located on Thomas Johnson Drive since 1979. The Maryland State Board of Physicians suspended his license following the charges.