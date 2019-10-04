Former Coast Guard pleads guilty to multiple charges

Prosecutors say Hasson has a list of people he wished to target

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — Former coast guard, Christopher Hasson, plead guilty to multiple charges Thursday after being accused of stockpiling weapons and planning an attack on several prominent Democrats and broadcast journalists.

Hasson was arrested in February after police found 15 firearms, 1,000 pounds of ammunition as well as the opioid tramadol in his Silver Spring apartment. He faces multiple firearms and drug charges.

Hasson’s public defender issued a statement saying his case had been “mischaracterized and sensationalized,” and that he “never meant harm to anyone.” Hasson admitted that from March 2016 through early February 2019, he used various email accounts to order the opioid tramadol from various illegal internet-based distributors. Prosecutors say the 50-year-old created what appeared to be a computer spreadsheet hit list naming house speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer.

United States Attorney, Robert Hur, says quote, “I am grateful for the hard work of the agents and prosecutors to obtain this guilty plea. I look forward to the opportunity for the government to present additional evidence to the court at sentencing.”

Hasson is facing a maximum of 31 years in prison.