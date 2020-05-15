Food distribution event draws hundreds

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) — Catholic Charities and the City of Gaithersburg partnered Friday morning to distribute hundred of food packages to a waiting line of cars.

A team of 25 volunteers with Catholic Charities Archdioceses of Washington loaded 500 grocery packages in the trunks of waiting vehicles at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park.

Photo by Scott Lewis, Catholic Charities

Photo by Scott Lewis, Catholic Charities

According to the organization, each participant will receive a SHARE food package and a prepared family meal to take home for that day. The SHARE food package generally will contain the following or something similar:

chicken 3lbs

ground beef 1lb

fish 1lb

sausage 1lb

potatoes 5lbs

carrots 1lb

cabbage 3lbs

apples 5

oranges 5

Executive director for the Department of Enterprises, Education and Employment at Catholic Charities, Scott Lewis says the event was scheduled to begin at noon, but cars began lining up as early as 10 a.m.

An hour before schedule, the organization started loading cars with meals at 11 a.m.

All 500 food packages were given out before 1 p.m., but the organization still had an added item to give out to hundreds more waiting in line.

“We gave out every single thing we had. In addition, we probably gave out another 200 $50 gift cards for groceries,” Lewis explained, “We wanted to make sure that we could serve everyone. People were really grateful to get the gift cards so they can get groceries themselves.”

The organization plans to host another food distribution event in Gaitherburg.

“We’ll continue this kind of work until it’s not needed any longer, which means we’ll be continuing on for a long time,” Lewis said.