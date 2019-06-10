FMH hosts event to educate about sleep apnea

Frederick Memorial Hospital held an informational event to help people learn the signs, symptoms and dangers of sleep apnea Monday morning.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Pallavi Reddy of Monocacy Health Partners went into detail about how age, gender and other factors can put someone at risk for the sleep apnea. She explained how someone can recognize some potential first signs of the disease.

“Does your bed partner say that you’re having pauses in your breathing? Do they nudge you to wake up? Do you wake yourself up gasping or choking or feel like you’re suffocating? That’s something we also ask,” Reddy said.

Reddy also says that obesity or high BMI can put someone at risk for sleep apnea.