Five Frederick businesses say “thank you” to first responders

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, five local organizations united to say ‘thank you’ to Frederick, Maryland first responders by hosting the Frontline Hero Happy Hour.

Healthcare professionals, EMTs, firefighters and members of law enforcement were all given will be given a meal and beverage package as a way to say thank you for their working during this global pandemic.

“It’s tough out there and everybody’s doing the best they can,” said Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog Brewery, Ben Savage. “We really have to care of the people who are on the front lines, and that’s what we are trying to do today.”

And this act of love runs deeper than a meal and a cold 6 pack of beer. It was truly a community effort. 1st Amendment Society, Flying Dog Brewery, McCutcheon’s Apple Products, Premium Distributors of Maryland and Roasthouse Pub, all gathered pitched in to provide items for the meals.

And due to high demand, 7th Street Cafe, Rosati’s, Zoup, and Aka Friscos helped supply additional meals. The event was a huge success. Organizers says they distributed nearly 1400 meals.

Award-winning balloon artist, Caity Bryne from Frederick Balloons, also used her talents to spread a little joy in a time where people need it most.

“My business, is a business of joy, so it’s really important right now, that we’re able to spread joy.” said Bryne.”From the bottom of my heart thank you. They are selfless. They are putting themselves in harms way, under normal circumstances, but under these circumstances, it’s particularly dangerous, and the conditions aren’t always terrific, and so from the bottom of our hearts, we thank our front line responders.”

Different organizations, all lending their resources to reach a common goal. Just another way to say thank you.