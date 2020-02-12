Five Clarksburg students charged after bringing gun to school

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police confirm five students have been charged after a student brought a gun to Clarksburg High School on Monday.

One juvenile student is charged as an adult.

Tyson Brown, 16, of Clarksburg is charged with possession of a handgun, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Justin Ferguson, 18, of Gaithersburg is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Three juveniles face weapons, robbery and conspiracy charges.

Police said a 15-year-old student who brought the gun to school was robbed in a school bathroom while the four other suspects were there. Those four are accused of stealing the gun, the 15-year-old’s wallet and his cash.

MCPD said the gun hasn’t been found and the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.