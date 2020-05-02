First responders find a new way to stay fit during COVID-19 crisis

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) –The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department is one is one of the busiest in the country. They’ve been on the front line sacrificing their own safety to help others during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We feel the pain that’s going on in the community. Unfortunately, we’re seeing a lot of sick people. Some of our members, both career and volunteer, have become stricken with COVID-19 and become sick,” said RVFD’s President Eric N. Bernard.

For first responders, it’s important to be in tip top shape now more than ever. With gyms and fitness centers closed under the governor’s orders, that presents a challenge.

Many agencies and departments have partnerships with local fitness centers allowing first responders to use their facilities during their shifts and on their own time.

“We’re not able to go to the local gyms to exercise so this donation allows our men and women another option to get that physical fitness and stimulation,” said Bernard.

Partners at Onelife Fitness and Sport and Health donated TRX suspension workout equipment to fire stations across the National Capital Region, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

We want to make sure they’re being taken care of, not just physically, but offer any kind of stress relief we can provide, too. Their courage and commitment is so important to us and our communities,” said Christiana Robatt, a regional director with US Fitness, the parent company of Onelife and Sport and Health.

The mobile equipment allows for social distancing during workouts, it can be hooked on to almost anything, even a fire truck.

“It’s really simple for them to get a workout in and stay in shape,” said Tyler Hansen, the general manager at Onelife’s Rockville location.

It’s a tough time for first responders, and Bernard says support from the community makes a big difference.

“Stay strong, and we will be there when you need us,” Bernard said