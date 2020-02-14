First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families

DICKERSON, Md. (WDVM) -- The Hogan Administration has funded nearly $1 million toward African American historic sites in the state. The funds will go to restoring sites like the Warren Historic Site in Montgomery County, which is believed to be the last in Maryland to retain all three of its traditional buildings.

An old church on the Warren Historic Site in Montgomery County was built back in 1903. Along with the church is a community hall, and the Martinsburg Negro School that was built in 1886. Thanks to several grants, they’re able to keep the history going. Warren Historic Site Committee President, Elsie Thomas stated, “I was born and raised in this community. I joined this church many, many, many years ago.”