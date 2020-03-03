First Klobuchar, then Buttigieg, and now O’Rourke; former candidates endorse Biden for President

(WDVM) — A united front in Texas as Indiana Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Klobuchar suspended her campaign Monday followed by her announcement for endorsing Biden.

“It is up to us…all of us to put our country back together to heal this country and to build something even greater,” said Sen. Klobuchar during a rally in Dallas with Biden. “I believe that we can do this together and that is why I am today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.”

Sunday night, Buttigieg announced his exit from the race. He flew from Indiana to Texas Monday to be with Biden.

“When I ran for president, we made it clear that the whole idea was about rallying the country together to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for the values that we share,” said Buttigieg ahead of the rally. “And that was always a goal that was much bigger than me becoming president. And it is in the name of that very same goal that I’m delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden for president.”

The shocking endorsement coming just before Super Tuesday where one U.S. territory and 14 states, including Virginia, will vote.

Both former presidential candidates were rallying in Northern Virginia within the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump held a “Keep America Great” rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Beto O’Rourke, who had a presidential bid for 2020, announced also Monday that he will also endorse Joe Biden.