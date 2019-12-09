First Fullfillery opens up in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md (WDVM)– Zero waste Fullfillery opened their doors for the first time Sunday in Takoma Park.

This Fulfillery is a refill shop that encourages zero waste a growing movement where people try to live without creating waste. Residents can educate themselves about what chemicals are in everyday cleaning products fill up on shampoos, soaps detergents and more without the use of disposable plastic.

“Our mission here is too not be perfect but be better we would rather have 1,000 folks in the community buying less plastic than we would have 5 hardcore people doing 100 percent zero.” said shop co-owner Lauren Schauf.

This is the first Fulfillery in the Takoma Park area. Shop owners say they plan to expand.