First COVID-19 death in Frederick County, Maryland reported

I-270

The woman had underlying medical conditions, the health department said

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Frederick County Health Department Facebook

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Maryland woman died from COVID-19 on March 31, making this the first COVID-19 death in the county.

The Frederick County Health Department said the patient was in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.

“I am deeply saddened to announce this loss,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the Health Officer of the Frederick County Health Department. “We hope that the family will receive support from their friends and neighbors as they share the news of the passing of their family member. We know that many in our community will experience similar losses as more people die from COVID-19. This is a sobering reminder of the risk that this virus poses.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories