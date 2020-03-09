Firefighters honored for efforts during house fire rescue

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters who were on-scene and sprang into action during a December house fire in Frederick, Maryland were recognized Monday morning.

County Executive Jan Gardner and acting Fire Chief Tom Coe visited Independent Hose Company One and presented firefighters there with a unit citation presentation.

The citation honored their ‘heroic’ rescue of two women from a home set ablaze on Wilson place on December 10, 2019.

Captain Charles Scott was one of the first firefighters to enter the home that morning and carried out a victim found unconscious.

Scott says the successful rescue depended on the unit as a whole, not solely on one firefighter’s actions.

“We don’t really give it much thought because it’s something we’re trained to do every day. It’s just not something we give it a second thought. Anyone at any time would do that if they were in my position. I just happened to be the first due that day,” Scott said.

One of the women rescued died days later from her injuries. Scott says her family visited the station and thanked them for their service.