Fire that destroyed 7 Frederick townhouses ruled accidental

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A three-alarm fire that destroyed seven townhouses in Frederick earlier this month and displaced seventeen people has been ruled accidental.

According to the Frederick County, Maryland fire marshal, the fire that began on the morning of June 7, was caused by an electrical failure in the space between the false roof and the face of the building and the second floor wall of the corner townhouse.

The townhomes, along Carrolton Drive, have been looked over by multiple insurance adjusters, and the total loss has not been determined, however, estimates are in excess of one million dollars.