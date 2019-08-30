Fire officials warn power strips could catch fire if not used properly

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery county family is displaced after their house caught fire Thursday evening. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on the 9800 block of Braddock Road in Silver Spring. Officials say the family is displaced but no one was injured.

“They determined the likely cause to be related to an outlet in a power strip located in the bedroom,” said Kelvin Thomas, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue battalion chief.

One of the leading causes of fires is electric in nature, these power strips are used quite often to plug into an outlet to charge multiple devices. However, officials say you must pay attention to the amount of power being used on the strip.

When charging multiple items simultaneously – be sure not to plug in large appliances that use a lot of electricity like a space heater, TV, or a refrigerator.

“We advise people when using power strips to adhere to the manufactures recommended usage,” said Thomas.

There are also power strips with surge protectors that could help against overheating. Most household strips are only designed for a certain amount of power therefore – attaching additional cords already attached could also result in overheating.

Officials say the estimated cost of damage is about $100,000.