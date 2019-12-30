Fire in Frederick county damages post office and apartment building

BURKITTSVILLE, Md (WDVM)–Residents say they were woken up by a loud boom and sirens as fire officials arrived on the scene Sunday morning after they received calls of a structure fire in an apartment building and neighboring post office.

“When we arrived on scene we had heavy fire shown between 10 E Main St. and 8 E Main St. in Burkittsville,” said Deputy Fire Chief Steve Leatherman.

Officials say they’re not exactly sure where or how the fire started. Fortunately, everyone made it out safe.

“We had three civilians that were injured in the fire. One with a burn and the other was medical-related and then we had a firefighter that had fallen from a ladder from the second floor who was transported to the hospital,” said Chief Leatherman.

Jessica Oyarzo lives one house down from where the fire happened and saw the whole thing from her window.

“The whole thing was engulfed in flames you can see it went up in total smoke immediately,” said Oyarzo. “One of the gentlemen that I saw that lives here were just out in a pair of shorts and no shoes because he obviously ran out in a hurry because he was on fire but everybody made it out safely including the dogs”.

Mayor. Debby Burgoyne says she cannot stress enough how grateful she is to the Frederick county fire department and first responders who helped put out the fire.

“Everyone got out okay this could’ve been so tragic because it really was the case of bang on the door hear the fire alarms and get out with almost nothing these people have lost everything.” said the Mayor.

The mayor says there will be a go fund me site set up for the people affected by the fire but for right now you can visit their Facebook page where they are taking donations.

According to the U.S Postal Service, the mail will be sent to the next closest post office in Brunswick and Middleton.