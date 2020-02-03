Fire company mourns the loss of late president

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) — Just last week, the Middletown Volunteer Company celebrated 125 years of service. One of the members critical to the station’s longevity was the current president, David Beaulieu. Now, the community is mourning his loss.

In the apparatus bay of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, two firefighters are hard at work cleaning and scrubbing Engine 72.

“We want it to be right, we want it to be the best visual representation we can of how Dave impacted us,” explained Lt. Steven Caho.

Caho is referring to company president David Beaulieu. In 2019, he was elected to lead the station with 36 years of service experience.

But the entire company was shaken on Thursday after receiving devastating news.

“We were notified by [Beaulieu’s] family that he had suddenly passed away at their home in Pennsylvania. It was a shock for not only me but the rest of the membership,” Fire Chief Brent Harne explained.

Beaulieu joined the company in the early 1980s as a volunteer firefighter after moving to the Middletown area.

In a previous interview on January 28, he noted seeing just how far the service has come.

“Originally you had the coat and boots. Now you have the coat, pants, boots, gloves, the hood and helmets all geared towards protecting you from the elements,” Beaulieu said at the time.

Deputy Chief with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Service, Steve Leatherman, worked alongside Beaulieu in the 1990s and early 2000s. What stands out most to him about Beaulieu was his dedication to the company.

“Dave had good foresight. He always looked to the future as far at the fire company was concerned,” Leatherman said, “It was probably his business sense that actually made him do that. He always tried looking to how he could advance the fire company, how to improve it.”

Leatherman also remarked at how the entire Beaulieu family became part of the volunteer company. He says they not only offered their time and service in administrative roles but also as volunteer firefighters.

The Middletown station entrance is draped in black, and the office Beaulieu once reported to is now dark.

Still, volunteers continue to scrub up the fire engine that will be present at his funeral services.

“I know their family is hurting and I know the fire service in Middletown is hurting as well. But we also come together as a group and that’s what we’re doing now,” Leatherman explained.

According to a Facebook post on the station’s page, donations in memory of David Beaulieu will go towards the Middletown Fire Company.