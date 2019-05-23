Fire chief to retire after 50 years of service Video

FREDERICK, Md. - After half a century of service, Frederick County 's top fire and rescue official is stepping down.

Chief Tom Owens never had to question what he would spend his life doing.

"I come from a fire service family, so my career path was pretty much determined at a very young age," Owens explained.

At 16 years old, Owens became a volunteer firefighter in Sterling , Virginia and that set the path for his entire 50-year career.

On Thursday, Owens announced that career would come to a close.

"50 years in the fire service is enough for two people, so it is time for me to move out. You get to a point where your level of professional fulfillment reaches one where you say 'it's just time."

Owens announced his retirement alongside County Executive Jan Gardner, and she used the announcement to highlight some of the most significant changes Owens enacted in his four-year tenure as chief of the county Fire and Rescue Services Division.

"The reaccreditation of our paramedic program, that was amazing. The fact that we created the new medic position was another big accomplishment. We now do have 24/7 emergency services coverage in the county," Gardner listed.

Owens says one of his top priorities coming into the job was to re-open the fire-training building that was previously out of commission.

"What we opted for with the funding that was available was to add a new two-story addition that visually represents a garden style apartment building to enhance training scenarios. Until you go and operate in the environment, there's just no substitute for the hands-on work that needs to be done," Owens explained.

115 new career firefighter positions have been added in the last four years, but Owens says hiring will continue to be a concern for department. Acting Chief Tom Coe says he's in a good place to tackle those challenges, thanks to Owens.

"We have a good view of what the future holds. We really just want to keep everyone motivated, focused and heading down the path Chief Owens has started and that's a long path that's going to take many years to get to."​​​​​​​

Owens will retire as chief and director of the division of fire and rescue on June 30.

The county executive plans to announce his replacement at that time.