Fire causes apartment building evacuation in Aspen Hill, no injuries

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — An apartment building an Aspen Hill, Maryland was evacuated due to a fire early Friday evening. All families and pets were evacuated without injuries, according to authorities.
This is a developing story.
by: Fareeha RehmanPosted: / Updated:
