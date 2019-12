WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) -- An emergency 911 call for a fire at a Montgomery County home had a delayed response due to an error.

Last week, a call went in for the report of smoke to 2005 Prichard Road in Wheaton. Officials say when the initial dispatch went out, the dispatcher misunderstood the caller and entered the address as 2005 Piccard Drive in Rockville. As a result, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the wrong address, delaying their response time.