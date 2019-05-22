Final vote of Montgomery County’s $5.8B budget

The Montgomery County Council made their final adjustments for next year’s $5.8 billion dollar budget.

The council voted to allow $2.6 billion for Montgomery County Public Schools, over $300 million toward Montgomery College and $7 million toward early childhood care and education programs in the county. The council’s president noted that this is the first budget agreement since the new administration began and county officials worked collaboratively throughout the process.

“Even though we’ve had some challenges and so many needs. Montgomery County has always been very mindful with our fiscal discipline and this is a major milestone for the county as well,” said Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Council president.

The council also agreed to $43 million towards libraries and recreation centers. A final vote on the budget will be held on Thursday. The new fiscal year begins in July.