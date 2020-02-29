Fighting to save MiLB and Frederick Keys

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One, two, three strikes you’re out at the ole’ ball game. Frederick’s Mayor Micheal O’Connor is trying to keep a local team from getting thrown out.

Back in 2019 Major League Baseball announced that it may be eliminating up to 42 minor league affiliate teams in 2021, and the Frederick Keys are on the list. Now, more than 120 mayors from across the country have created a task force to prevent this from happening.

Mayor O’Connor joined the task force in January as a way to support the negotiations and conversations between MLB and MiLB.

The Frederick Keys bring so much to the community. More than 270,000 patrons attended Frederick Keys’ home games in 2019. The Frederick Keys’ organization boasts 25 full-time and 250 part-time staff and they have an estimated annual economic impact of over $15 million.

And now they need your help! Click here for the link to the petition.