Fighting for a cause: gym opens in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– Fight into Fitness a boxing gym located off Gude Drive in Rockville held their grand opening Saturday.

The event included a series of boxing classes, healthy snacks, prize drawings and more. The proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to three local non-profit organizations.

“We want to focus on giving back to the community and we want the community to have a place to come. Traditional boxing gyms can be a little intimidating and there’s no contact here. We have Rocksteady boxing a group of folks with Parkinson’s that we call fighters.. they’re great fighters and I want to focus on anyone who is interested in boxing to give them a great environment to come in, a fun environment to come in and get the best workout of their lives.” said co-owner Angel Mcnamara.

Fight into Fitness is home to Rock Steady boxing in Montgomery County, a boxing organization committed to fighting against Parkinson’s disease.

“The four pillars of fight into fitness are boxing, fitness, community, and fun and that’s what we are founded on. Bringing the boxing and fitness here is a way for us to have an outward-facing support system for our boxing gym and to bring other communities together.” said co-owner Makeda Richardson.

Click here to find out more information about Fight into Fitness and when they will be holding future classes.