Fight continues to save old African American cemetery in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The fight continues to save an old African American cemetery in Montgomery County.

Members of the Macedonia Baptist church in Bethesda organized a protest in response to the county’s Housing Opportunities Commission’s decision to build property on top of a cemetery where African Americans were buried over a hundred years ago.

The group protested near the burial grounds which is now turned into a construction site. Residents and community partners joined the group, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, to urge Montgomery County leaders to give the land back to the church. A self-storage facility on the burial grounds is underway.

“It’s crazy how they just will not give this baptist church or the people that know of this cemetery to be here agency in whats going on with the cemetery, its so nefarious that they let this construction company start building,” said, Be Farrow, county resident.

Activists say dozens of remains have been proven to be under those grounds.

