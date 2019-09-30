Fight continues to save African cemetery in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The battle continues to save an old African cemetery in Montgomery County.

After putting pressure on elected officials and the Housing Opportunities Commission, some are going after a bank. It’s been over two years and now the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition continues their fight.

Members stood in front of United Bank in Bethesda to demand they withdraw funds for the Housing Opportunities Commission to build on the old cemetery grounds. “United Bank has given the Housing Opportunities Commission the mortgage to purchase the Moses African Cemetery for $20.5 million,” said Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition.

Group members say they’re saving a piece of history. The burial site was bought in 1911 where “thousands of African remains lie.” The land was then sold in the 1950s, and now it’s just a parking lot, which is believed to belong to the church. “It’s time for Moses Cemetery to be given back to its rightful owner, Macedonia Baptist Church,” stated Chris Rigaux of the BACC. Despite numerous protests, HOC plans to move forward with development, but activists aren’t stopping.

WDVM reached out to United Bank, but they do not wish to comment. In response to the groups emailed request, the bank’s president stated, “After reviewing the materials, I certainly understand why you and the Coalition are concerned and are so passionate about this issue. We are not at liberty to discuss the affairs of our borrowers. I appreciate you making us aware of the issue, but any resolution of the issue will need to be handled directly with the owner of the property.”

Dr. Coleman-Adebayo said, “We want the bank to stop this activity, and if it doesn’t, we’re going to call upon the community to boycott United Bank.” The pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church stated, “We want the land back so we can build a memorial to announce their memories, and to celebrate their life and to be able to tell their stories.”

The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition is planning another protest this Wednesday, October 2 at the Housing Opportunities Commission.